Pittsburgh police, B-PEP working together to strengthen relations between law enforcement and Black community

Pittsburgh police, B-PEP working together to strengthen relations between law enforcement and Black

Pittsburgh police, B-PEP working together to strengthen relations between law enforcement and Black

Pittsburgh police, B-PEP working together to strengthen relations between law enforcement and Black

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh police and a local organization are working to strengthen relations between law enforcement and the Black community.

For two hours Thursday night, the new chief took part in the first of five meetings led by the Black Political Empowerment Project, known as B-PEP, kicking off in the Hill District.

While it was scheduled ahead of time, it was timely, coming on the heels of the hours-long Garfield standoff and shootout one day earlier. However, the folks KDKA talked with said they were disappointed.

Pittsburgh Police Chief Larry Scirotto said he's committed to improving race relations in the city.

"[It's] the first day of our new relationship together," Scirotto said. "We need to be proactive. We need to be engaged in a way that we just haven't been in the past."

This is why he showed up at Bethel AME Church in the Hill District for the first of five community meetings in partnership with B-PEP, along with other organizations and agencies like the NAACP and the Pittsburgh Citizen Police Review Board.

The head of B-PEP, Tim Stevens, launched the series of conversations.

"I think the chief was very, honest and open in his answers, and hopefully, it's the beginning of our communities coming together with the chief and with our police department," Stevens said.

At the meeting in the Hill District, folks could submit questions on notecards that were read by representatives from organizations to the chief.

"When people speak, they end up in speeches," Stevens said.

However, some people expected something different.

Carmen Pace, who lives in Hill, spoke out at the meeting, frustrated that her questions, specifically focusing on her community, were not addressed.

"I invited community people to come so they can stand up and ask direct questions, follow up, but that's not the way the meeting was led," Pace said.

For example, she doesn't think the hosts should have read off a question about where the chief was born.

"I just think some of the questions could have been weeded out," Pace said.

Local activist Carmen Brown feels the same way, that questions were vague, and answers weren't specific.

"We've had this conversation over years and years and years, and I just don't think nothing's going to change," Brown said.

The chief did address the Garfield standoff and shootout. He said he couldn't answer much due to the ongoing investigation. Those KDKA talked with said they understand this but feel the chief could have shared more details than he did.

The next meeting will be held on Sept. 5, 2023, at the North Side Partnership Project at 6 p.m.