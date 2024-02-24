Pittsburgh Police asking for public's help in finding missing 11-year-old, Alayna Hines

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh Police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing 11-year-old girl, Alayna Hines.

Photo of 11-year-old missing girl, Alayna Hines. Pittsburgh Public Safety

According to police, she was last seen at her home in the 1300 block of Collier Street around 3:30 p.m. on Friday.

When she was last seen, she was wearing a black sweatshirt, ripped blue jeans, and white Nike shoes as well as carrying a Mickey Mouse backpack.

Hines is described as 4'10", 110 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is being asked to call police at 412-323-7141.

