Pittsburgh Police arrest operators of Hippietown stores on drug charges

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The operators of two Hippietown stores in Pittsburgh have been arrested on drug charges.

Christopher Younger, who operates the store with his wife, Alex Veoni, sells what he calls "legal weed," but Pittsburgh Police disagree with his perspective.

The couple operate the two Hippietown stores and were arrested on Tuesday and charged with possession with intent to deliver narcotics and the delivery of a controlled substance.

Until recently, Younger had a third store on East Ohio Street on the city's North Side, but since it's closing, police say he has been selling his product out of a maroon van.

KDKA's news crew was there on Tuesday when the van was confiscated and towed away for evidence. Police say their investigation is ongoing.

In recent reports, Younger has told KDKA lead investigator Andy Sheehan that he sells legal marijuana called THCa -- which is less potent than illegal marijuana.

Younger says others who sell THCa have not been targeted by law enforcement and says he's the victim of selective prosecution.

Police testing shows THCa to be real marijuana and say that businesses and people who live on the North Side complain that Younger's business has attracted an undesirable clientele to his stores.

Younger and Veoni have been taken to the Allegheny County Jail and are awaiting arraignment.