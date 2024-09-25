Pittsburgh police arrest arson suspect wanted out of Maryland

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — An arson suspect wanted out of Maryland has been apprehended by Pittsburgh police.

Just after 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Pittsburgh police detectives arrested Nikolas Patrick James, 46, who was suspected in the shooting death of a woman in Kitzmiller, Maryland, in the morning of Sept. 24. The suspect then allegedly set her house on fire, according to Pittsburgh police.

The Garrett County Sheriff's Office sent out a BOLO alert for James after he fled.

James was found and arrested without incident in the 1100 block of Banksville Road. He is currently being held in Pittsburgh awaiting extradition back to Maryland.