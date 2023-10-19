Watch CBS News
Pittsburgh Police announce two arrests related to shooting outside of Westinghouse Academy

By Patrick Damp, Shelley Bortz

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh Police announced on Thursday that two arrests have been made in the shooting that left four students hurt outside of Westinghouse Academy in February. 

In a press conference on Thursday morning, Pittsburgh Police Chief Larry Scirotto announced the arrest of a 17-year-old, James Pritchard who is being charged as an adult with several counts of criminal attempted homicide and aggravated assault. 

They also announced the arrest of a 14-year-old who is not being charged as an adult and his identity will not be released. 

The two teenagers were charged late in September in connection to the shooting. 

The shooting injured four students -- three boys and a girl -- outside of Westinghouse High School on February 14. 

Officers were dispatched for a 10-round ShotSpotter alert around 2:23 p.m. that day, shortly after dismissal time at 2:15 p.m. 

Police said staff took three of the students inside to wait for medical care. 

A fourth was privately taken to the hospital. 

First published on October 19, 2023 / 11:23 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

