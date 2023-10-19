Pittsburgh Police announce two arrests related to shooting outside of Westinghouse Academy

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh Police announced on Thursday that two arrests have been made in the shooting that left four students hurt outside of Westinghouse Academy in February.

In a press conference on Thursday morning, Pittsburgh Police Chief Larry Scirotto announced the arrest of a 17-year-old, James Pritchard who is being charged as an adult with several counts of criminal attempted homicide and aggravated assault.

They also announced the arrest of a 14-year-old who is not being charged as an adult and his identity will not be released.

The two teenagers were charged late in September in connection to the shooting.

RELATED: 4 students shot outside Westinghouse Academy

The shooting injured four students -- three boys and a girl -- outside of Westinghouse High School on February 14.

Officers were dispatched for a 10-round ShotSpotter alert around 2:23 p.m. that day, shortly after dismissal time at 2:15 p.m.

Police said staff took three of the students inside to wait for medical care.

A fourth was privately taken to the hospital.

We will have more on this story on KDKA-TV News at Noon.