Pittsburgh Police announce arrest of suspect in connection to a string of robberies

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A suspect is in custody in connection to a string of robberies that took place in the city.

According to the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police, 26-year-old Anthony James Jr. was arrested on Deary Street early on Thursday morning.

Detectives with the bureau had earlier applied for and had been granted a search warrant for his residence.

Once they arrived, they found four firearms along with clothing and evidence that were linked to the robberies.

James was taken into custody and is now facing multiple charges including robbery, theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property, simple assault, criminal conspiracy, and unauthorized use of automobiles.

He was taken to the Allegheny County Jail.