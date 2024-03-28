Watch CBS News
Local News

Pittsburgh Police announce arrest of suspect in connection to a string of robberies

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A suspect is in custody in connection to a string of robberies that took place in the city. 

According to the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police, 26-year-old Anthony James Jr. was arrested on Deary Street early on Thursday morning. 

Detectives with the bureau had earlier applied for and had been granted a search warrant for his residence. 

Once they arrived, they found four firearms along with clothing and evidence that were linked to the robberies. 

James was taken into custody and is now facing multiple charges including robbery, theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property, simple assault, criminal conspiracy, and unauthorized use of automobiles. 

He was taken to the Allegheny County Jail. 

First published on March 28, 2024 / 1:17 PM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.