Pittsburgh Police announce a break in a cold case from 1994

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh Police have said they've cracked a cold case going back nearly 30 years.

When they reexamined the case, investigators said they found new leads to follow in old fingerprints.

In 1994, police said someone strangled Florence Simon to death inside her apartment on North Saint Clair Street. Officers found several fingerprints at the scene but were unable to identify them.

Decades later, new technology led them to a positive identification of a suspect.

"We believe the motive to this crime is robbery," said Pittsburgh Police Detective George Satler of the cold case squad. "She lived alone in this apartment and the fingerprint was not just found inside the residence, it was found on one of the weapons used to assault her."

Police said they believe the suspect is no longer a threat but they are working with the district attorney's office to get a warrant for the suspect.