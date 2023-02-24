Watch CBS News
Local News

Pittsburgh Police announce a break in a cold case from 1994

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Police announce break in cold case
Pittsburgh Police announce break in cold case 00:54

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh Police have said they've cracked a cold case going back nearly 30 years. 

When they reexamined the case, investigators said they found new leads to follow in old fingerprints. 

In 1994, police said someone strangled Florence Simon to death inside her apartment on North Saint Clair Street. Officers found several fingerprints at the scene but were unable to identify them. 

Decades later, new technology led them to a positive identification of a suspect. 

"We believe the motive to this crime is robbery," said Pittsburgh Police Detective George Satler of the cold case squad. "She lived alone in this apartment and the fingerprint was not just found inside the residence, it was found on one of the weapons used to assault her." 

Police said they believe the suspect is no longer a threat but they are working with the district attorney's office to get a warrant for the suspect. 

First published on February 24, 2023 / 5:30 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.