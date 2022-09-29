Pittsburgh Police and ATF offering $10,000 reward for information regarding vehicle arson
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A $10,000 reward is now on the line for anyone with information regarding the arson of three Pittsburgh police cruisers.
Early on Wednesday morning, security footage at the police training building captured two suspects setting fire to the vehicles.
The three cruisers then burned up and were considered a total loss.
The Department of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms as well as the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police is offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to the identification, arrest, and conviction of the two individuals.
Anyone with information can contact the ATF at 1-888-283-8477 or the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police at 412-323-7800.
