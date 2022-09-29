Pittsburgh Police and ATF offering $10,000 reward for information regarding vehicle arson

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A $10,000 reward is now on the line for anyone with information regarding the arson of three Pittsburgh police cruisers.

ATF/Pittsburgh Police

Early on Wednesday morning, security footage at the police training building captured two suspects setting fire to the vehicles.

The three cruisers then burned up and were considered a total loss.

The Department of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms as well as the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police is offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to the identification, arrest, and conviction of the two individuals.

Anyone with information can contact the ATF at 1-888-283-8477 or the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police at 412-323-7800.

