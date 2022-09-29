Watch CBS News
Pittsburgh Police and ATF offering $10,000 reward for information regarding vehicle arson

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A $10,000 reward is now on the line for anyone with information regarding the arson of three Pittsburgh police cruisers. 

picture1.jpg
ATF/Pittsburgh Police

Early on Wednesday morning, security footage at the police training building captured two suspects setting fire to the vehicles. 

The three cruisers then burned up and were considered a total loss. 

The Department of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms as well as the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police is offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to the identification, arrest, and conviction of the two individuals. 

Anyone with information can contact the ATF at 1-888-283-8477 or the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police at 412-323-7800.

First published on September 29, 2022 / 11:26 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

