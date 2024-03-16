Pittsburgh police make 3 arrests after alleged burglary attempt

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh police have arrested three men connected to an alleged burglary attempt.

Officers were dispatched just before 1:30 a.m. Saturday after receiving reports of someone breaking into a residence in the 900 block of California Avenue.

A female locked herself and a child in an upstairs bedroom, barricaded the door with furniture, and communicated with officers on scene through a window, according to a report from Pittsburgh Public Safety.

Officers then were able to enter the residence and subsequently took two of the three men into custody.

A short time later, officers observed a third man on the roof. He was eventually taken into custody as well.

D'Mon Brown, 23, Levar Chapman, 27, and Daemon Choat, 22 were charged with burglary, criminal trespass, and criminal mischief, according to police. Choat also faces additional charges of resisting arrest and evading arrest.

All three were transported to the Allegheny County Jail.