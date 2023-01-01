Pittsburgh Polar Bear Club hosts its annual New Year's Day jump

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - While the weather will be on the warm side as 2023 begins, it's still the day for one of Pittsburgh's "coldest" traditions!

The Pittsburgh Polar Bear Club will be holding its annual New Year's Day jump today.

They will jump into the Monongahela River on the wharf landing right by the river.

The jumpers will gather around 8:30 a.m.

For those deciding to take the plunge - remember to have towels along with warm and dry clothes once you come out of the chilly water.

