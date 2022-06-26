Watch CBS News
Pittsburgh playing host to World Championships of POGO

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - People were bouncing up and down along Franklin Avenue on Saturday in Pittsburgh.

They were taking part in the World Championships of POGO.

The top POGO athletes from across the world were competing for the title of world's best in the competitions of high-jump, best trick, tech freestyle, and big air freestyle. 

The fun will continue today and there will be a 15 and under bounce-off.

Whoever pogos the longest wins.

First published on June 26, 2022 / 8:39 AM

