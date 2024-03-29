Pirates trade pitcher JT Brubaker to New York Yankees

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Pirates have traded pitcher JT Brubaker to the New York Yankees.

The team announced the trade on Friday. Brubaker and international bonus pool money are headed to New York for a player to be named later.

Brubaker did not pitch last season after undergoing Tommy John surgery in April 2023. He is expected to return to the mound sometime this season around the All-Star Break.

In 2022, the right-handed Brubaker pitched 144 innings, tallying a 4.69 ERA and a 3-12 record over 28 starts. He has a career 4.99 ERA over 63 games, including 61 starts.

The 30-year-old pitcher was a sixth-round pick in the 2015 MLB Draft by the Pirates. He made his major league debut in 2020.

The Pirates (1-0) opened the season with a 6-5 win in 12 innings on Thursday at the Miami Marlins. The teams return to the diamond on Friday night.