Pittsburgh Pirates host third annual Family Walk to raise awareness for mental health

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The Pittsburgh Pirates are raising awareness for mental health with their third annual Family Walk.

Friends, players, coaches, and fans laced up their sneakers to walk in support of bettering the mental wellness of our community.

"The first thing we want to remind people is it's okay to say you are not okay; it's okay to seek help. That's what we are doing with AHN, the Chill Mobile, and other programs we are doing. Raising that awareness," said Travis Williams, President of the Pittsburgh Pirates.

More than 1,000 people walked from the riverfront, down the rotunda, through the concourse, and then took to the field, all to raise awareness.

According to the National Alliance of Mental Illness, nearly 60 million people experienced a form of mental illness in 2021.

"If you struggle with it, there's always someone to talk to. Don't be afraid to reach out," added Pirates pitcher Jared Jones.