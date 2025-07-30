Pirates sweep reeling Giants in 10 innings, 2-1

Henry Davis' fielder's-choice grounder brought home the go-ahead run in the 10th inning, and the Pittsburgh Pirates completed a three-game sweep of the San Francisco Giants with a 2-1 victory on Wednesday.

Pittsburgh has won five in a row. San Francisco went 0-6 on its homestand, the first time since 1896 the Giants franchise has gone winless on a homestand of six or more games, according to the Elias Sports Bureau. The Giants also dropped below .500 (54-55) for the first time this season.

San Francisco was swept last weekend by the New York Mets.

With runners at the corners in the 10th, Davis hit a comebacker to Ryan Walker (2-4). Instead of throwing to the plate to get Oneil Cruz, Walker went to second to try to get a double play. Jack Suwinski was running on the pitch and beat the throw. Davis was retired.

Isaac Mattson (3-1) worked two scoreless innings. He struck out Patrick Bailey and Heliot Ramos with runners at second and third for the final two outs.

Pittsburgh starter Mike Burrows allowed one run on three hits in six innings. He struck out seven and walked one. The Giants' Logan Webb gave up one run on five hits in 5 2/3 innings. He struck out 11 and walked four.

Giants right fielder Mike Yastrzemski made a spectacular catch in the eighth inning, tumbling over a low wall and into foul territory to snare a flyball by Jack Suwinski.

Pirates pitchers retired 25 straight hitters from the last out of the fourth inning Tuesday night through the first three innings Wednesday. Ramos' single ended the streak.

Pittsburgh's Andrew Heaney (5-9, 4.79 ERA) faces host Colorado's Antonio Senzatela (4-4, 6.68) on Friday. San Francisco takes on the host New York Mets and David Peterson (7-4, 2.83) on Friday.