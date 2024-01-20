Pittsburgh Pirates sign 21 players during first week of 2024 international signing period

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday announced the signing of 21 players during the first week of the 2024 international signing period.

These prospects come from the Dominican Republic, Venezuela, Curacao, the Bahamas, Australia and Panama.

"We are thrilled to welcome another important international signing class to the Pirates. Our staff has worked tirelessly to get to know this group of players and we can't wait to see them in black and gold," said Pirates General Manager Ben Cherington. "Players signed and developed by our international scouting and development teams are important for our future success in Pittsburgh."

The Pirates signed 30 players from 22 different countries during the 2023 international signing period.

A list of this year's signees with height, weight and additional attributes can be found below.