Pittsburgh Pirates players, coaches spend time at Miracle League clinic

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Pirates second baseman Nick Gonzales hit the game-winner for the Friday night against the Philadelphia Phillies. The next morning, he was in Moon Township, aiding and supporting kids with special needs.

It's exactly what the Pirates organization says it wants.

"Seeing them, the moms and the dads, the brothers and the sisters being just as happy as everybody else. It's really nice to see," Gonzales said. "And it's impactful on them, it's impactful on me."

Gonzales joined other players and Pirates staff on Saturday for a clinic sponsored by Pirates Charities, allowing people with special needs to show off their skills.

Mike Magulick is the president and founder of the Miracle League of Moon Township. Magulick loves helping people with special needs play ball, people like his son, Luke.

"I think anybody wants to show the hard work they've done in front of people," he said.

The kids got to do just that Saturday. They put on their custom Pirates jerseys and showcased for everyone.

"The athletes are going to be able to show off their great speed, hitting ability, throwing ability, and fielding ability," Magulick said.

The Pirates have supported Miracle Leagues in the Pittsburgh area for almost 20 years. Pirates outfielder Jack Suwinski was also one of the notable people there, with play-by-play broadcaster Greg Brown and Chairman Bob Nutting.

"I see how much value I've gotten out of being around these kids," Nutting said. "I see how much value our players get from being around. We're all so blessed to be able to do what we do, and to be able to give back a little bit makes us all better."

Many of the Miracle League kids follow and watch their siblings play on travel teams and school sports.

On Saturday, it was their turn to shine.

"Today, the cousins, the brothers, the sisters, the grandparents are all here cheering on our athletes," Magulick said.