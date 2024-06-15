Pittsburgh Pirates host annual Perfect Pitch Clinic for deaf, hard of hearing children

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Dozens of local kids took advantage of the near-perfect weather on Saturday by participating in the annual Perfect Pitch Clinic at PNC Park.

This clinic allows kids who are deaf or hard of hearing a chance to learn baseball skills on the same field where the major leaguers play.

Former Pittsburgh Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert was there to lend a hand and couldn't think of a better way to spend an afternoon.

"There's no question. It has to be a special experience for the kids to be in this outfield. I'm excited to be on the outfield where our Pirates play, looking around, and taking it all in, but to be able to participate and have a good experience on an afternoon, enjoying the sun and enjoying a little baseball experience. It's really unique, and we're glad to be part of it."

Former Pittsburgh Pirates manager Jim Leyland was also on hand to give the campers some tips. Leyland is about a month away from his induction into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, New York, and he says he's still having trouble wrapping his head around the honor.

"Yeah, it is unbelievable. There's only 23 managers in the history of the game to get in the Hall of Fame, and now, I'm one of them," Leyland said. "It doesn't get much better than that. I never thought something like this would happen."

This was the 11th year the team has put on the event for kids in our community.