Pittsburgh Pirates place No. 1 overall pick Paul Skenes on Development List

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Paul Skenes, the No. 1 overall pick by the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 2023 MLB Draft, has been placed on the Development List and will not pitch for the remainder of the season.

Skenes, 21, struck out three batters over two shutout innings against the Erie SeaWolves in his second outing for Double-A Altoona on Friday.

In his Double-A debut on Aug. 26, Skenes could not get out of the first inning, allowing four earned runs on three hits with two walks against the Akron RubberDucks.

We have placed RHP Paul Skenes on the Development List and will not pitch again this season. pic.twitter.com/vgqi44Fn8J — Pittsburgh Pirates (@Pirates) September 5, 2023

"We're excited and encouraged by the positive things Paul has been able to accomplish in his short time in the Pirates organization," general manager Ben Cherington said. "He's checked all of the boxes we aimed for him to check during the 2023 season.

"The goal now is to focus on a complete offseason in preparation for his first full professional year in 2024."

The former LSU star also pitched four scoreless innings over three appearances combined with Bradenton and in the rookie-level Florida Complex League.

He is the No. 3 overall prospect in the minors, according to MLB Pipeline.