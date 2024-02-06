Pittsburgh Pirates begin packing equipment for spring training

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A sure sign that spring is right around the corner.

A team of 20 spent Tuesday morning loading up two tractor-trailers in preparation for the Pirates' spring training festivities.

"We have everything from helmets to bicycles to beach chairs to personal luggage, uniforms. You name it, we got it on there," said Kiere Bulls, assistant clubhouse manager of the Pirates.

At least 100 helmets, 200 pairs of pants, 100 jerseys and a whole lot more were set to be shipped south. Bulls said the most interesting thing he had seen was a surfboard!

Pitchers and catchers report on Feb. 14, with the full squad reporting by Feb. 19.

The first spring training game is on Feb. 24 against the Minnesota Twins in Fort Myers.

