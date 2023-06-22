Pittsburgh Pirates' new City Connect jerseys released

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - On June 27 against the San Diego Padres, the Pittsburgh Pirates will wear their newly-released City Connect uniforms.

"We believe this uniform collaboration with Nike represents what being from Pittsburgh is all about," said Travis Williams, Pirates President. "From a distance, a Pittsburgher is strong, sturdy, quiet, friendly and never showy or overstated. However, get to know someone from the city and you learn that there's more to them than meets the eye, but you would never guess until you get close to them."

Pictured below, the uniform is bright yellow, which is consistent with Pittsburgh sports' current iteration of jerseys, and sports "PGH" on the center, across the chest.

Each letter in "PGH" contains a texture found on the Roberto Clemente bridge. This is the first time the Pirates are wearing City Connect jerseys.