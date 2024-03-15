Michael A. Taylor agrees to deal with Pittsburgh Pirates: report

The Pittsburgh Pirates are bringing in veteran outfielder Michael A. Taylor on a one-year deal worth $4 million.

A person with knowledge of the agreement confirmed the move to The Associated Press on Friday on condition of anonymity because it is pending a physical.

Taylor, who turns 33 this month, joins a team that is looking for help in right field as the season approaches. He hit .220 with 21 home runs and 53 RBIs last season while playing in Minnesota.

Pittsburgh is Taylor's fourth stop in the majors. He spent his first seven seasons with Washington, helping the Nationals win the 2019 World Series. He played for Kansas City in 2021 and 2022 and appeared in 129 games last season in Minnesota as the Twins ran away with the AL Central title.

Taylor is a .239 career hitter with 95 home runs and 332 RBIs in 10 seasons.

The Pirates are set in left with Bryan Reynolds and in center field with Jack Suwinski. There are questions, however, in right field as they try to take another step forward after finishing 76-86 last year.

Connor Joe started 49 games in right field in 2023 but is expected to split time at first base this season with Rowdy Tellez. The Pirates also have Josh Palacios and Edward Olivares in the mix in right field.

Pittsburgh opens the 2024 season at Miami on March 28.