Pittsburgh Pirates looking to hire Great Pittsburgh Pierogy Race runner for next season

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Think you've got what it takes to be a part of the Great Pittsburgh Pierogy Race at PNC Park?

If you read that question and thought, "I sure do" then the Pittsburgh Pirates are looking for you.

They're looking for someone to lace up their running shoe and serve as one of the pierogy runners at the end of the fifth inning.

Now, it's not known just yet if the applicant will be Sauerkraut Saul, Cheese Chester, Jalapeno Hannah, Oliver Onion, Bacon Burt, or Potato Pete, but if hired, you'll participate in the race each home game.

You'll also run the bases with the kids on Sundays after home games, take part in several special appearances, and help the Bucco Brigade!

If you think you can handle it, the application can be found right here.

For those interested, you must be 18 or older and be able to run or sprint 280 yards in 40 seconds or less while wearing the mascot suit - and as part of the interview process, you'll be required to perform a timed trial run.