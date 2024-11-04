Pirates' Jared Triolo wins Gold Glove Award for utility player

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Jared Triolo has been named the winner of the Rawlings Gold Glove Award for National League utility players.

Triolo is the 21st member of the Pittsburgh Pirates to win a Gold Glove Award since they began being presented in 1958.

B̶i̶g̶ Golden Tri.



Jared Triolo is the winner of the @RawlingsSports Gold Glove Award for National League utility players. pic.twitter.com/b31RiogBEh — Pittsburgh Pirates (@Pirates) November 4, 2024

During the 2024 season, Triolo played games at third base, second base, shortstop, first base, and right field.

The Gold Glove Award was handed out to utility players for the first time in 2022.

Triolo accumulated six Defensive Runs Saved while playing second base this past season, the team said, citing FanGraphs data.

A Pirates player has won a Gold Glove Award in three of the past four seasons with Ke'Bryan Hayes winning the award in 2023 and Jacob Stallings winning it in 2021.