Pirates' Jared Triolo wins Gold Glove Award for utility player

By Mike Darnay

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Jared Triolo has been named the winner of the Rawlings Gold Glove Award for National League utility players.

Triolo is the 21st member of the Pittsburgh Pirates to win a Gold Glove Award since they began being presented in 1958.

During the 2024 season, Triolo played games at third base, second base, shortstop, first base, and right field.

The Gold Glove Award was handed out to utility players for the first time in 2022.

Triolo accumulated six Defensive Runs Saved while playing second base this past season, the team said, citing FanGraphs data.

A Pirates player has won a Gold Glove Award in three of the past four seasons with Ke'Bryan Hayes winning the award in 2023 and Jacob Stallings winning it in 2021.

Mike Darnay

Mike Darnay is a digital producer and photojournalist at CBS Pittsburgh. Mike has also written and produced content for Vox Media and the Mon Valley Independent. He often covers overnight breaking news, the Pittsburgh Steelers and high school sports.

