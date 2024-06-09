Pittsburgh Pirates host clinic for veterans, active-duty military service members

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Before their game on Sunday, the Pirates hosted a clinic for veterans and active-duty military service men and women on the North Shore.

Dozens showed up with their families to take part in batting practice and catch some fly balls on the perfectly manicured outfield.

Team officials say it is the least they can do to give back to those who've served our country.

"This is a great event for us. To be able to not only support the military throughout the course of the entire year but also bring them out and have a fun event here at PNC Park. It's a lot of fun for all these military men and women [and we're] really excited to be able to provide this type of event for them," said team president Travis Williams.

After the clinic, they were treated to brunch and given tickets to the game.