Pittsburgh Pirates fans share disappointment, optimism for future as 2023 season ends with win

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Well, no post-season for the Pirates, as they played their final game of the season on Sunday.

It was a win, but not enough for the fans used to seeing the Bucs season extended well into October.

Though it was technically fall, it felt like a summer day at the ballpark. The season is over for the Pirates and the fans. This just wasn't the season either wanted to see.

The Pirates played the Miami Marlins Sunday afternoon, and they went out with a bang, winning by a final score of 3-0. This is not how the Pirates wanted this season to go, but they put all their effort into ending it on a high note.

Excited fans showed up to support their team one final time.

"It's an awesome experience to see Pirates play, it's awesome," fan Alerick Bhagat said.

One shared a positive outlook.

"I feel like they've been doing great compared to past seasons. Attendance has been up. It's a beautiful day to end the season on. You couldn't ask for more," Chloe Barrett said.

However, some fans are still disappointed despite the progress the team has made.

"This season, not happy at all. I love coming here, you know. It's a place of peace, and it's fun to come here, but I'd love to see this team get it together. And win a world series. Because this city deserves it," Clinton Bridges added.

Bridges said that the management, coaching decisions, and spending of the Pirates have not been helpful to their success, stating that he has not been to a World Series since he was 9 years old.

"We gotta get people in here that are focused on winning. This ownership does not seem like it's focused on winning."

However, fans are already looking forward to next year.

"I'm going to miss it for the rest of the year, plus I hope next year will be better," Roberto Boyco said.

Some fans have faith that the Pirates will come through next year. And, they'll be ready to see them start all over again for opening day in 2024.