Pittsburgh Pirates employee honored for saving coworker's life

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Pittsburgh Pirates employee was honored Friday for saving a coworker's life earlier this year.

The American Red Cross honored Patrick Benedict with a Red Cross Lifesaving Award before the Pirates' game at PNC Park on Friday against the Miami Marlins. The Red Cross said it is the "highest award given to an individual who saves or sustains a life, outside of a medical setting, as part of their employment."

Benedict, a gameday security team member, jumped into action on June 7 after his coworker began choking on a hot dog. He performed the Heimlich maneuver to save their life.

The Red Cross said his lifesaving act came just one year after Benedict finished his first aid training.

"We're extremely proud to present a Lifesaving Award to Patrick," said Jorge Martinez, CEO of the American Red Cross of Greater Pennsylvania. "In my time with the Red Cross, I've learned that heroes are all around us – but it takes a special person to step forward and act quickly and decisively in a crisis. We commend Patrick for stepping up in an emergency and using his Red Cross training to help save a life."

Benedict is now part of a group of about 2,400 people worldwide who have received the award.

If you or someone you know has used skills and knowledge learned from the American Red Cross to help save or sustain the life of another individual, click here to nominate, recognize or be inspired.