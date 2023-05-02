Pittsburgh Pirates donate metal detectors to Pittsburgh Public Schools

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Pittsburgh Pirates are helping Pittsburgh Public Schools stay ahead of the game to keep students safe by donating metal detectors to the school district.

KDKA-TV learned last Monday that the school board was preparing to vote on the donation offer, and the board approved the donation on Wednesday.

The Bucs donated 30 walk-through metal detectors and 30 divesting tables worth more than $250,000 to PPS. The equipment was loaded up into trucks outside PNC Park Tuesday morning.

"School safety is our number one priority. It's my No. 1 priority. I feel we need to make sure our students and staff feel safe in our buildings, and this is one way to ensure the bad things stay out," said Michael McNamara, Pittsburgh Public Schools Chief Operations Officer.

This is a crucial donation, as the district is working to strengthen security and better protect students and staff. Many city schools will now have an extra layer of security that works well.

"These magnetometers are still state-of-the-art; they will detect whatever contraband kids may try to get into the schools, [and] they will provide a safe environment," said Travis Williams, Pirates President.

Williams said the equipment was used at PNC Park until the Pirates added new Evolv screening technology to get fans into the ballpark quicker.

"As a result of that, we were able to be able to donate our magnetometers to Pittsburgh Public Schools. They already provide a very safe environment for the kids at school to be able to go and learn and enjoy one another. And we're just glad to be able to support that, enhance the security measures that they're able to offer to the school system," Williams said.

McNamara said the donation ensures they have back-ups and replacements for older metal detectors.

"This is really going to help us refresh our metal detectors that we have in our current buildings right now. It's also going to help us use our resources and free them up to invest in training, additional personnel, cameras, things like that, so it's very important for the district," said McNamara.

McNamara and Williams both voiced their appreciation for the long-standing partnership between PPS and the Pirates.

"In 2006, when we were hosting the All-Star Game, that's when magnetometers started being used for the first time in sporting venues, and the Pittsburgh Public Schools donated theirs to us to allow us to host that game. So, it's kind of full circle that we're able to come back and be able to give back to the Pittsburgh Public Schools," Williams said.

Some metal detectors will immediately go to schools that need upgraded equipment.