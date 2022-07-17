Pittsburgh Pirates: Chase De Jong lands on IL

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Ahead of the series finale against the Colorado Rockies and the final game before the MLB All-Star break, the Pittsburgh Pirates announced a roster move that impacts the major league pitching staff.

Pitcher Chase De Jong was placed on the 15-day injured list with left knee tendinitis, according to a team release.

In a corresponding move, Pittsburgh recalled the services of pitcher Bryse Wilson. Wilson was the scheduled starter for the team's contest today.

Wilson has allowed a total of three earned runs in 12.2 innings in his last two starts with the Pirates. His last start with Pittsburgh came on July 7 after being appointed as the 27th man for the doubleheader against the Reds. Wilson has also gone 5-0 with a 2.97 ERA in six starts this season at Triple-A Indianapolis, according to the team.