Pirates collect 8-0 victory as Hill baffles Tigers for six innings

Rich Hill gave up one hit in six innings, Austin Hedges drove in three runs and the Pittsburgh Pirates rolled to an 8-0 victory over the Detroit Tigers on Wednesday.

The 43-year-old Hill (4-3), the oldest active player in the majors, allowed just Matt Vierling's infield single and two walks while striking out seven. A trio of relievers completed the shutout as Pittsburgh won for just the third time in 15 games.

Rodolfo Castro homered and knocked in two runs, while Bryan Reynolds contributed three hits and scored two runs.

Tigers starter Eduardo Rodríguez, who had allowed just two runs in his previous six starts, gave up four runs and six hits in five innings.

Detroit manager A.J. Hinch was ejected for the first time this season during the fourth inning. He was tossed by home plate umpire Nic Lentz for arguing balls and strikes.

Hedges ended Rodríguez's streak of 21 scoreless innings with a two-run double in the second, which glanced off the glove of the center fielder Vierling.

Castro gave Pittsburgh a 3-0 lead in the fourth with his fifth homer. The Pirates extended their lead on Andrew McCutchen's RBI single in the fifth.

Pittsburgh tacked on four more runs in the seventh.

CABRERA CONUNDRUM

Miguel Cabrera was the Tigers' starting designated hitter for the second consecutive game and went 0 for 3. Cabrera is batting .182 with no home runs while appearing in 22 games.

Hinch admits he's struggled to balance the team's needs while giving Cabrera, who is retiring after the season, playing time.

"I feel for him," Hinch said. "At the same time, he's getting older and not quite the same hitter as he was in his prime. I'm asking him to play less and creating more timing issues for him."

TRAINER'S ROOM

Pirates: 1B Ji Man Choi (strained left Achilles) has begun light baseball activities after shedding his walking boot. He's expected to return next month. ... LHP Rob Zastryzny (left elbow discomfort) threw an inning of scoreless relief for Triple-A Indianapolis on Tuesday as he began a rehab assignment.

UP NEXT

Pirates: RHP Johan Oviedo (2-3, 5.14 ERA) will start the opener of a three-game home series against Arizona on Friday. Oviedo is 0-2 with two no-decisions in his last four outings.

Tigers: LHP Matthew Boyd (2-3, 6.47 ERA) will look to bounce back from his worst outing this season when he starts the opener of a three-game series at Washington on Friday. Boyd gave up six runs, five earned, in 1 1/3 innings against Seattle last Friday.