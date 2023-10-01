Pittsburgh Pirates announce return of PiratesFest in 2024

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Pittsburgh Pirates announced Saturday the return of PiratesFest to the David L. Lawrence Convention Center on Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024.

The fan-centric event will return for the first time since 2019.

"We are very thankful for our fans and their unwavering support this season," said Travis Williams, Pirates President. "Coming off a three-year hiatus, we heard from our fans just how much they missed PiratesFest. We listened and are excited to announce its return. It is a celebration of all things Pirates baseball and a great way for us to directly engage with our fans during the offseason."

The all-day event will include interactive games and attractions for fans of all ages. Pirates players, alumni, coaches, broadcasters, and mascots will be on hand to celebrate the upcoming 2024 season.

PiratesFest will include a variety of unique experiences, including meet-and-greets with Pirates players, exclusive autograph sessions, interactive games, and merchandise for purchase.

The event also will feature Q&A sessions with Pirates players.

Autograph sessions with players and alumni will take place throughout the event. Each autograph session will be ticketed and sold before the event, with all proceeds benefiting Pirates Charities, the Pirates said in a press release Saturday. In addition to the general autograph sessions, there will be special autograph sessions for all kids 14 and under on Saturday that will not require a donation to Pirates Charities, per the release.

General public hours for PiratesFest on Saturday will be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The full schedule of events and ticket on-sales will be announced at a later date.