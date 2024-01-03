Pittsburgh Pirates announce details of 2024 PiratesFest

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - For the first time since 2019, PiratesFest is returning to the David L. Lawrence Convention Center.

The fan event is scheduled to take place this weekend, Saturday, January 6, from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. for the general public, while season ticket holders will get early access from 8:30 a.m. until 10 a.m.

There will be several family-friendly events, prizes, games, and the chance to purchase single-game tickets.

Fans can also get autographs by purchasing tickets through the autograph ticket sale page on the Pirates' website at this link.

Meanwhile, attendance at the event is free, but registration is required, which can be done right here.

Players in attendance at PiratesFest include Oneil Cruz, Liover Peguro, Joshua Palacios, Quinn Priester, Andrew McCutchen, Connor Joe, Marco Gonzales, Mitch Keller, Jared Triolo, Henry Davis, Ke'Bryan Hayes, Colin Holderman, along with alumni such as Jason Grilli, Neil Walker, and Bob Walk.

You can get a full rundown of events on the PiratesFest website!