Pirates release 2023 schedule

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Pittsburgh Pirates released their 2023 regular season schedule on Wednesday.

PNC Park will be visited by 22 different teams as part of the MLB's new scheduling format.

The season will kick off on March 30 in Cincinnati with a three-game series against the Reds.

The home opener will see the Pirates face off against the White Sox in Pittsburgh for the first time in team history with a three-game series from April 3-5. The first homestand will end with another three-game series, this time against the Astros from April 10-12.

The regular season ends Sept. 29-Oct. 1 with three games against the Marlins.

The full schedule can be found online.