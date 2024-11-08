Pittsburgh Pet Expo headlines big weekend in Western Pa. | KDKA Weekend Planner

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The weekend is finally here in Pittsburgh and there are numerous events to check out in the region.

The David L. Lawrence Convention Center is the place to be this weekend, as it is hosting two big events.

Pittsburgh Pet Expo

Let's start with the return of the Pittsburgh Pet Expo. It's opening on Friday and runs through Sunday. There will be hundreds of vendors to check out, in addition to the competitions, demonstrations and contests to see.

For more information on tickets, visit this link.

Pittsburgh Vintage Mixer

Take a trip back in time at the Pittsburgh Vintage Mixer on Saturday. Clothing, jewelry, books, vinyl, toys and more will be up for grabs at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center. Doors open at 9 a.m. and the event wraps up at 5 p.m. Kids 12 and under get in for free.

Follow this link for more information on the event.

Gateway High School Band Craft Show

Gateway will be hosting its annual craft show for the Gateway High School band. More than 150 crafters, artists and vendors will be in attendance. It's taking place Saturday morning from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m., and it's free to attend.

North Hills Fall Craft and Vendor Fair

North Hills Middle School is hosting its craft and vendor fair on Saturday morning. The event starts at 10 a.m. and goes until 3 p.m. It's free to shop and there will be several kinds of local crafters and vendors, as well as a bake sale. The show benefits all band and orchestra students in the North Hills School District.

Jewish Book Festival

Congregation Beth Shalom in Squirrel Hill South is having its first Jewish Book Festival. In addition to the book sale, there will be several local authors to talk about their work. It's happening from Sunday through Wednesday. It's free to attend, but registration is required. You can find more at this link.