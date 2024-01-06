Pittsburgh Penguins acquire conditional 7th-round pick for forward Rem Pitlick
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Pittsburgh Penguins have traded forward Rem Pitlick to the Chicago Blackhawks for a conditional seventh-round draft pick in the 2026 NHL Draft, President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Kyle Dubas announced on Saturday.
Pitlick, 26, was the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins' leading scorer with eight goals and 24 points in 32 games. He is in the second year of a two-year contract with a cap hit of $1.1 million.
The acquisition of the conditional pick currently gives the Penguins nine selections in the 2026 NHL Draft.
