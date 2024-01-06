Watch CBS News
Penguins

Pittsburgh Penguins acquire conditional 7th-round pick for forward Rem Pitlick

By Garrett Behanna

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Pittsburgh Penguins have traded forward Rem Pitlick to the Chicago Blackhawks for a conditional seventh-round draft pick in the 2026 NHL Draft, President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Kyle Dubas announced on Saturday.

Pitlick, 26, was the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins' leading scorer with eight goals and 24 points in 32 games. He is in the second year of a two-year contract with a cap hit of $1.1 million.

The acquisition of the conditional pick currently gives the Penguins nine selections in the 2026 NHL Draft.

First published on January 6, 2024 / 6:01 PM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.