Pittsburgh Penguins to host Arizona Coyotes for 2022-23 season opener at PPG Paints Arena

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- It's a hockey night in Pittsburgh!

The Pittsburgh Penguins are getting ready to hit the ice and kick off a new season at PPG Paints Arena.

The Penguins will begin their quest for 6th Stanley Cup at home tonight against the Arizona Coyotes.

And for the 17th season, the Pens return Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, and Kris Letang.

The 'Big Three' is set to make 'Big Four' history.



In their 17th season as teammates, @penguins Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin and Kris Letang will tie @Yankees Derek Jeter, Jorge Posada and Mariano Rivera as the longest tenured trio of teammates in NHL/MLB/NFL/NBA history. pic.twitter.com/RMZj56UwNK — Penguins PR (@PenguinsPR) October 12, 2022

To put that in perspective, there are players on the team who have no memory of the core trio being the face of the franchise that has made the postseason every year, dating back to 2006!

Last season ended in a first-round playoff loss to the New York Rangers, continuing an unfortunate trend of early postseason exits over the past few years, a trend the team is looking to stop as they hope to make a run at another title.

For fans going to the game, with a new season brings new food options at the arena.

The Pens and Aramark have announced several new options for fans this year.

Caliente Pizza is now the official pizza of the Penguins, with the restaurant having several locations throughout the arena.

NEW: Caliente Pizza has been named the Official Pizza of the Pittsburgh Penguins and will have five new locations inside PPG Paints Arena. https://t.co/bwdhqvHBMc — KDKA (@KDKA) October 7, 2022

Other new options inside the arena will include:

Pronto Italia, which specializes in Italian food like pasta and chicken-parm sandwiches.

The MoBowl, which will allow fans to get customizable rice bowls, which can be ordered on the Pens app.



4 Corners Quesadillas, which will have a couple locations inside the arena.

In the club levels, there will be the Sour Squeeze, offering up a combination of candy and ice cream.

There will also be the Make-Rotating Concept Kitchen, which will be making themed food all year. First up this season will be Mexican fiesta food.

If you're attending tonight's game at PPG Paints Arena, the puck drops at 7 p.m. The gates to the arena will open one hour before, and the parking lots near the arena will open around 5 p.m.

Make sure you have your mobile ticket ready, which can be accessed through the Penguins app or the Ticketmaster app.