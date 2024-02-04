Pittsburgh Penguins sign forward Jesse Puljujarvi to two-year contract

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Pittsburgh Penguins on Sunday signed forward Jesse Puljujarvi to a two-year contract, general manager Kyle Dubas announced.

The two-year contract runs through the end of the 2024-25 season and carries an average annual value of $800,000.

Puljujarvi, 25, signed a professional tryout with Pittsburgh on Dec. 10 and has played in 13 games with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins this season, tallying four goals, five assists and nine points while continuing to rehabilitate from off-season hip surgery.

The 6-foot-4 Finnish winger spent the 2022-23 season between the Edmonton Oilers and Carolina Hurricanes, tallying five goals, 11 assists and 16 points in 75 games. Puljujarvi has notched 51 goals, 63 assists and 114 career points in 334 NHL games with Edmonton and Carolina.

Puljujarvi was selected with the fourth overall selection in the 2016 NHL Draft by the Edmonton Oilers.