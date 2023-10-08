Pittsburgh Penguins sign forward Colin White to 1-year contract

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Pittsburgh Penguins have signed forward Colin White to a one-year contract, the team announced Saturday.

The two-way contract will run through the 2023-24 campaign and carries an average annual value of $775,000 at the NHL level.

White, 26, spent the 2022-23 season with the Florida Panthers, notching eight goals, seven assists and 15 points in 68 games.

The 6-foot-1, 194-pound Hanover, Mass. native has played seven NHL seasons split between Florida and the Ottawa Senators organization. In 292 career regular-season games, he's recorded 44 goals, 69 assists and 113 points.

While with the Penguins during the 2023-24 preseason, head coach Mike Sullivan offered praise to the veteran who was looking for a fresh start with a new team.

"He's obviously shown an ability to be effective in this league. His size, skating ability, strength on the puck, his ability to play wing and center, we could use him up and down the lineup. He's versatile. All of those things are attractive to us. It's funny how this game works. Players manage their respective careers, and sometimes new environments create opportunity, and players have shown an ability to take advantage of it. That could be a situation here. We're going to watch the camp evolve and see how Colin plays, but those are the things that I see in his game that potentially could help us."

White was selected by the Senators with the 21st overall pick in the 2015 NHL Draft.