Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby voted MVP by teammates

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby was voted the Most Valuable Player by his teammates for the third consecutive season.

It's Crosby's 11th team MVP recognition, leaving him only one behind Mario Lemieux's team record of 12.

Crosby has played 18 seasons with the Penguins, the most in team history. Just on Saturday, he became the sixth-fastest player in NHL history to record 1,500 career points.

This season's Most Valuable Player, presented by @PPG: Sidney Crosby

Crosby was also named a Players' Player Award recipient along with Kris Letang and Jason Zucker. The Players' Player Award is voted on by the players for the player they think exemplifies leadership on and off the ice.

P.O. Joseph took home the honor of Rookie of the Year.

The Penguins have two games left in the regular season and host the Blackhawks on Tuesday.