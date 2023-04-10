Watch CBS News
Penguins

Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby voted MVP by teammates

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby was voted the Most Valuable Player by his teammates for the third consecutive season. 

It's Crosby's 11th team MVP recognition, leaving him only one behind Mario Lemieux's team record of 12.

Crosby has played 18 seasons with the Penguins, the most in team history. Just on Saturday, he became the sixth-fastest player in NHL history to record 1,500 career points.

Crosby was also named a Players' Player Award recipient along with Kris Letang and Jason Zucker. The Players' Player Award is voted on by the players for the player they think exemplifies leadership on and off the ice.

P.O. Joseph took home the honor of Rookie of the Year.   

The Penguins have two games left in the regular season and host the Blackhawks on Tuesday.

First published on April 10, 2023 / 3:11 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.