Pittsburgh Penguins' Sidney Crosby named NHL All-Star

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Penguins star Sidney Crosby is headed to the 2024 NHL All-Star Game.

The Penguins captain was one of 16 players from the Eastern Conference who were named participants on Thursday. The 16 players from the Western Conference will be named later on Thursday. The remaining 12 players will be selected by the fans. To vote for your favorite player, click here.

Crosby, 36, was named an All-Star for the 10th time in his career, passing Jaromir Jagr for the second-most All-Star Game appearances in team history. Penguins legend Mario Lemieux sits at No. 1 with 13 appearances.

Crosby has now been named an All-Star in 2007, 2008, 2009, 2011, 2015, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2023 and 2024.

Through 36 games this season, Crosby leads the Penguins with 21 goals and is second on the team with 38 points. His 21 goals are eight most in the NHL.

NHL All-Star Weekend begins on Feb. 1 with the All-Star Player Draft, where the four team captains, plus celebrity captains, will select their teams. On Feb. 2, the All-Star Skills event will take place, followed by the All-Star Game's 3-on-3 tournament on Feb. 3. All the All-Star action will take place at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto.

The Penguins (18-14-4) have 10 games before the All-Star Break, including Thursday's game against the Boston Bruins.