Pittsburgh Penguins release 2022-23 regular-season schedule
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Penguins have released their 2022-23 regular-season schedule.
Pittsburgh opens the season on Oct. 13 at PPG Paints Arena against the Arizona Coyotes and plays its first road game on Oct. 17 at the Montreal Canadiens.
The Penguins' final home game of the regular season is April 11 against the Chicago Blackhawks before closing the regular season on April 13 at the Columbus Blue Jackets.
