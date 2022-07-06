Pittsburgh Penguins release 2022-23 regular-season schedule

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Penguins have released their 2022-23 regular-season schedule.

View the regular season schedule here: https://t.co/3vN7vOOKB6 pic.twitter.com/bsIdgPV3fk — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) July 6, 2022

Pittsburgh opens the season on Oct. 13 at PPG Paints Arena against the Arizona Coyotes and plays its first road game on Oct. 17 at the Montreal Canadiens.

The Penguins' final home game of the regular season is April 11 against the Chicago Blackhawks before closing the regular season on April 13 at the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Click here to see the full schedule.