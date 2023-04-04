Phil Bourque's Stanley Cup rings, game-worn jerseys up for auction

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Penguins legend Phil Bourque's five Stanley Cup championship rings and game-worn jerseys are up for auction.

Bourque's two rings as a player and three from his career in the broadcast booth will be sold at the Lelands 2023 Spring Classic Auction. The jerseys worn during Stanley Cup games will also hit the auction block.

Bourque played 344 regular-season games with the Penguins between 1983 and 1992. He retired from professional hockey in 2000 and joined the Penguins' broadcast team.

The rings, all from his personal collection, started at $5,000 and the jerseys at $1,000.

The auction ends on April 22 at 10 p.m. EST. Other highlights include historical documents related to the contract that sold Babe Ruth from the Red Sox to the Yankees and more Pittsburgh sports memorabilia.