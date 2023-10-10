Upgrades to sights, sounds and tastes promise a fun PPG Paints Arena experience for Pittsburgh Penguins fans

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The Penguins are working on a fan experience like no other for the new season that kicks off Tuesday night at PPG Paints Arena.

The first thing fans need to know is that they won't leave hungry if the arena's top chef can help it.

Chief Chef Terry Davidson says from Barbecue Pitas to North Shore Street Tacos and everything tasty in between, the menu this year will be flexible.

"Probably every two months we're going to change up a few things on the concourse in the F&B Club and the Captain Morgans' Club," Davidson said.

"For every fan that comes in the building, we have got 9-10 new options," Jordan Burke, of the PPG Paints Arena staff, said.

Next, let's talk about what's up above center ice. An upgraded, high-tech, massive 50-by-30-foot LED screen/scoreboard.

"We've had a very busy off-season," Kevin Acklin, of the Penguins' front office, said. "We put about $30 million in investments in the arena."

The sound and lighting systems have also been upgraded.

"We've replaced everything; all intended to bring the energy on the ice to the fans," Acklin said.

Finally, there's a very important thing everyone needs to remember if they're heading to watch Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin and the team.

"We are a fully cashless facility," Acklin said. "We do have reverse ATMs throughout the facility. If you bring cash; it will allow you to put it on a card for purchase."