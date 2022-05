PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Penguins lost 5-3 to the Rangers on Wednesday in Game 5 of their first-round series.

The Penguins jumped ahead 2-0 in the second period before the Rangers stormed back to take the lead and save their season.

The Penguins lead the series 3-2. Game 6 is Friday in Pittsburgh.

Stay with KDKA-TV for more on this developing story.