Pittsburgh Penguins: More roster cuts made as regular season nears

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - As the Oct. 13 regular-season opener looms, the Pittsburgh Penguins have cut their training camp roster down to 28 players.

Forwards Alex Nylander, Valtteri Puustinen, Drake Caggiula, Filip Hallander, Jamie Devane, Kyle Olson, Nathan Legare, Raivis Ansons, Corey Andonovski, and Drew O'Connor, along with defensemen Xavier Ouellet, Colin Swoyer, and Jack St. Ivany have all been assigned to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's training camp in the American Hockey League, per a team press release.

Goaltenders Filip Lindberg and Dustin Tokarski will also report to the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton club.

2022 first-round draft choice, Owen Pickering, and Nolan Collins have both been sent back to their respective junior teams. Pickering will report to the Swift Current Broncos of the Western Hockey League and Collins will report to the Sudbury Wolves of the Ontario Hockey League, the team said.

An updated camp roster can be found here.

The Penguins begin their 2022-23 campaign with a home duel against the Arizona Coyotes on Oct. 13.