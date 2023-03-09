4 Make-A-Wish kids sign 1-day contract with Pittsburgh Penguins

CRANBERRY, Pa. (KDKA) - They could've gone to Disney World or a tropical beach vacation but they chose to hang out with the black and gold instead.

Four brand new members of the Pittsburgh Penguins were announced Wednesday morning at the team's sports complex in Cranberry, putting the markers and pens to paper and signing special one-day contracts.

Three of them traveled hundreds of miles from across Canada for the special ceremony and a day with the team all possible through the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

Today the Penguins partnered with @MakeAWishPAWV to grant wishes and prove that dreams really do come true.



You're looking at some of the newest members of the Pittsburgh Penguins (for the day). pic.twitter.com/Ppm4iHGVvL — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) March 8, 2023

"Being a kid close from Sid's hometown, it's a kid's dream to love the Pittsburgh Penguins," said Make-A-Wish Foundation recipient Luke Coughlan.

They got a special tour through the locker room and got to meet the players for breakfast.

"It was a really good experience, but I was a little nervous," said recipient Logan Ferriss.

"I love skating, just playing the game and making new friends."

Then they saw their favorite players in action out on the ice with family and friends with a special sneak peek at Wednesday afternoon's practice.

"I like the skating and the shooting and my favorite part about hockey is the big hits and stuff," said recipient Chayce Taylor.

But the quietest at the table was 6-year-old Dominic from Gibsonia, a young boy whose parents say held on to hockey as a lifeline during a difficult year.

"I think he spent over 70 days either in a hotel or hospital in New York, so to get the chance to come out and be a kid, I think he really appreciates it," his dad Joe said about last year.

He's currently undergoing treatments for stage four neuroblastoma, a type of cancer typically found in the adrenal glands. Last year he went through chemotherapy, ten sessions of radiation and had a tumor removed as he works towards remission.

"I have pictures of him last year in the hospital in Pittsburgh watching playoff games while the chemo was dripping," his mom Michelle said.

His parents said Dominic was set on spending his special Make-A-Wish day with the Penguins, especially with his hero Sidney Crosby.

Dominic said Crosby is his favorite player.

"A lot of the players got him to open up a little bit, so that was nice to hear, and super grateful that Ron Hextall was great with him too," Joe said.

Dominic even scored his first goal out on the ice.

As he's lacing up his skates and getting ready to put some points on the board for the 'Burgh, team captain Crosby says connecting with the kids helps him give it his all on the ice.

"I get a lot of engery from being around them and the smiles and joy that they have being around all of us and experiencing this," he said.

"To come in and see them wide-eyed and so impressed by everything, it's just something that keeps things in perspective."

And when the Pens are facing off against the Islanders Thursday night at PPG Paints Arena, Dominic will be there, cheering him on with Luke, Logan and Chayce inside Crosby's charity suite.