Watch CBS News
Sports

Penguins send John Marino to New Jersey in exchange for Ty Smith and draft pick

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The Penguins have traded defenseman John Marino to New Jersey in exchange for defenseman Ty Smith and a third-round draft pick next year, the team said.

Smith, a 22-year-old native of Alberta, is signed through the 2022-23 season.

He was drafted by New Jersey in the first-round of the 2018 NHL draft.

 
In his second NHL season, Smith played 66 games and had five goals, 15 assists and 20 points. He was named to the NHL's All Rookie Team in the 2020-21 season.

Before coming to the NHL, Smith played junior hockey with the Spokane Chiefs and appeared in the WHL All-Star game in each of his last three seasons with the team.

He also played for Team Canada in the World Junior Championships in 2020. 

First published on July 16, 2022 / 1:28 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.