Pittsburgh Penguins forward Jake Guentzel to play in season opener against Chicago Blackhawks

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh Penguins winger Jake Guentzel has been medically cleared and will play in the team's opening night contest Tuesday against the Chicago Blackhawks.

The Penguins took to social media Tuesday to make the announcement.

JAKE GUENTZEL WILL PLAY TONIGHT! — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) October 10, 2023

Guentzel, who turned 29 on Oct. 6, had been recovering from offseason surgery to his right ankle.

During the 2022-23 season, Guentzel scored 36 goals and 73 points. His 36-goal campaign led the Penguins in that category.

The Penguins welcome NHL rookie phenom Connor Bedard to Pittsburgh for his big-league debut on Tuesday night. The puck drop is set for 8 p.m. ET.