Penguins forward Jake Guentzel expected to miss up to 4 weeks with injury

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Penguins forward Jake Guentzel has been placed on injured reserve and is expected to miss up to four weeks.

The Penguins announced the move on Thursday, projecting Guentzel will return to the team in early March.

Guentzel missed some time at the end of Wednesday's game, and Coach Mike Sullivan said he was being evaluated for an upper-body injury. The team didn't provide any more details on Thursday.

President of hockey operations and general manager Kyle Dubas said the team has recalled Jonathan Gruden, Vinnie Hinostroza and Valtteri Puustinen from the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins.

Guentzel has played in 50 games this season, recording 22 goals, 30 assists and 52 points. He's averaged 20:52 time on ice per game.

He was selected by the Penguins in the third round of the 2013 NHL Draft and has played 503 career games, scoring 219 goals.

The Penguins face off against the Blackhawks in Chicago at 8:30 p.m. on Thursday.