Penguins, head coach Mike Sullivan agree to 3-year extension

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Pittsburgh Penguins and head coach Mike Sullivan agreed to a three-year contract extension.

The extension will start at the end of the 2023-24 campaign and run through the 2026-27 season, general manager Ron Hextall announced Tuesday.

Sullivan has been with the Penguins since 2015 and won back-to-back Stanley Cup Championships in 2016 and 2017.

"Mike is one of the top coaches in the National Hockey League and it was important for us to have him signed long term," Hextall said in a news release. "He is a great leader that finds success through communication, honesty and accountability. We know that Sully is committed to continuing a winning culture here in Pittsburgh."

In a statement posted to the team's Twitter page, Sullivan said he and his family are excited to be staying in Pittsburgh.

"Words can't express the respect and gratitude I have for what we have accomplished during my tenure with the Penguins," Sullivan said. "It is a testament to the character of the people and players in this organization, and the standard of excellence that we have established collectively. I'm grateful to Fenway Sports Group and the Penguins management group for their trust and confidence in me."