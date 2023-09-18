Penguins hand-deliver season tickets, continuing tradition

CORAOPOLIS, Pa. (KDKA) -- Sidney Crosby and more than a dozen Penguins players hand-delivered season tickets to fans on Monday, continuing a tradition that began in 2007.

Crosby's first stop of the day was at Bill Radocaj's home in Coraopolis. Everyone was dressed in Pens gear waiting for a player to arrive, though they didn't know who until they saw Crosby walking up to the door.

When you realize Sidney Crosby is the one delivering your season tickets 🥹 pic.twitter.com/Pd7Fn7ntoc — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) September 18, 2023

Fourteen players, including Kris Letang, Jake Guentzel, Bryan Rust and Tristan Jarry, were also out making deliveries to fans.

As part of the tradition, fans get to meet the players and take pictures, and one of Crosby's stops even coincided with a fan's 14th birthday.

A celebration with Sid!



Happy 14th birthday, Zach! 🥳 pic.twitter.com/WavPPuLlNZ — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) September 18, 2023

Hockey is just around the corner. The Penguins' preseason kicks off on Sept. 24 and the regular season starts with a home game against the Blackhawks on Oct. 10.